Indonesian Air Force Plane Crashes In East Java

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Indonesian air force plane crashes in East Java

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A plane operated by the Indonesian air force went down in Pasuruan district of East Java province on Thursday, and an explosion happened after the plane touched ground, a rescuer said.

The accident occurred at 11:43 a.m. local time, Muhammad Hariyadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office, told Xinhua over phone.

Hariyadi said the plane fell on the slope of the volcano Mount Bromo, adding that his personnel were taking part in evacuation operations of the victims.

