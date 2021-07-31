UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Ambassador Optimistic About Authorization Of Sputnik V In Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Indonesian Ambassador Optimistic About Authorization of Sputnik V in Country

Jose Tavares, Indonesian ambassador in Russia, has expressed optimism while speaking to Sputnik that the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will be approved for use in Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Jose Tavares, Indonesian ambassador in Russia, has expressed optimism while speaking to Sputnik that the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will be approved for use in Indonesia.

Since January, Indonesia has been in talks with Russia on the Sputnik V vaccine. In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, that Russia was ready to discuss with Jakarta the supply and production of vaccines against COVID-19.

"On the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine to Indonesia, the Indonesian FDA [National Agency of Drug and food Control] is in the process of issuing the Emergency Use Authorization, and I am quite optimistic that Sputnik V will be applied in Indonesia," the diplomat said when asked whether Indonesia is interested in the supply and production of Sputnik V and other Russian vaccines.

Sputnik V is now approved in 67 countries with a total population of over 3.4 billion people. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on an analysis of data of 3.

8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), according to RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute.

Tavares recalled that a delegation of the Indonesian FDA visited Russia in early July 2021 and "engaged intensively with the relevant institutions" in Russia.

"The discussions include the deliberation on the possibility for future joint production of vaccines and cooperation in general between pharmaceutical industries of the two countries," he said.

Cooperation between Indonesia and Russia on pharmaceutical industries has been on the agenda of both countries in various meetings, the official noted.

"The recent visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Indonesia, among others, reiterates the importance of such a cooperation. In fact, discussion on the supply and joint production of the vaccine began before the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers," he said.

In 2020, Russia and Indonesia marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Jakarta Indonesia January July 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

35 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vess ..

2 minutes ago
 European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss ..

European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss 'New Phase in Relations'

14 minutes ago
 PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-mi ..

PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-minded in Sindh: SAPM

14 minutes ago
 Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: S ..

Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: Senator Buppi

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.