Indonesian Ambassador Says Jakarta Considering Purchase Of More Russian Mi-17 Helicopters

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Indonesian Ambassador Says Jakarta Considering Purchase of More Russian Mi-17 Helicopters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Indonesian Ministry of Defense is currently weighing up the possibility of purchasing additional Russian-made Mi-17 military helicopters, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Indonesian armed forces also utilize 12 Russian Mi-17B5 and 5 Mi-35 helicopters. A proposal for the further purchase of Mi-17B5 helicopters is currently in process at the Indonesian Ministry of Defence," the ambassador said.

Both Jakarta and Moscow are also working to fulfill a 2019 deal for the delivery of Russian-made tanks to Indonesia, Supriyadi said.

"In 2019, a contract was concluded for 43 BMP-3F and BT-3F tanks. The value of the contract is $175 million. The process of implementing the contract is ongoing," the ambassador commented.

Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto visited Moscow for the rescheduled Victory Parade, which was held on June 24, to commemorate the triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

During his visit, Subianto held talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin, with both parties discussing the potential for Indonesian troops to receive training in Russia, the ambassador said.

"The minister of defense made it very clear when he met with the [Russian] deputy defense minister on June 23, just one day before the parade, that he supports sending military personnel for training and education in Russia," the ambassador said.

In February, Supriyadi said that proposals were ongoing for Indonesian senior military personnel to travel to Russia for training before the end of the year, although these plans have since been disrupted by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

