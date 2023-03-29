Indonesian Anak Krakatoa Volcano Erupts, Alert Status Assigned - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Anak Krakatoa volcano located in the Sunda Strait between the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra began erupting on Tuesday morning, Indonesian media reported.

"Currently, Mount Anak Krakatau is at Level III, or Alert status. Hence, it is recommended to the residents, fishermen, and hikers to not approach the mountain within a radius of five kilometers," the volcano's monitoring post head, Andi Suardi, was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

According to the volcano monitoring post, several eruptions have been recorded starting 21:12 GMT on March 27, the report said. A maximum amplitude of 74 mm was recorded by a seismograph, and the volcano spewed columns of black ash up to 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) into the sky.

The Anak Krakatoa, or "Child of Krakatoa," is a volcanic island formed of a caldera produced by constant underwater and emerged volcano eruptions. It is located at the site of the island of Krakatoa, where in 1883 a five-month-long eruption took place, which destroyed both the island and the surrounding archipelago.

The peak of the 1883 eruption sent a tsunami to the nearby islands and dispersed hot volcanic ash within a radius of 12 miles (20 km).

It was followed by four massive explosions estimated to equal a 200 megatonne bomb which destroyed most of the archipelago, sending a pressure wave so loud it could be observed 5,000 kilometers away and harming the eardrums of those who were nearby. The infamous eruption caused globally destructive effects such as tsunamis, ash clouds and global climate changes, killing some 36,000 to 120,000 people.

Tha Anak Krakatoa has been forming slowly off a volcanic caldera created in 1883, it first emerged on December 29, 1927 and had gained 338 meters in height by 2018. Although minor eruptions there never stopped, only a few powerful eruptions have been recorded in nearly a century of its existence.

The strongest and most deadly eruption started in June 2018 and climaxed on October 15, 2018, when a massive explosion sent bombs of lava into the water, destroyed most of the volcano leaving just 110 meters of its height, and caused a destructive tsunami that hit Indonesian islands, killing over 400 people, injuring 14.000 and leaving 40.000 homeless. The Anak Krakatoa 2018 eruption is considered the second deadliest volcanic eruption to date.