Indonesian Armed Forces create new combat divisions

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) has created new combat organizations including a number of joint commands, divisions and task forces within the past five years, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

The new joint combat divisions include the Division III of the Army's Strategic Reserves Command, the Air Force's Operation Command III, the Navy's Armada III and the third Marine Force, the head of state said at the commemoration of the TNI's 75th anniversary at the State Palace on Monday.

The president pointed out that the Indonesian Armed Forces has also set up new joint forces, namely three Joint Regional Defense Commands, three Air Force Drone Squadrons and a TNI's Cyber Force.

"The establishment of the TNI's new organizations constitutes the government's commitment to keeping transforming the TNI in order to strongly play its role," Widodo said.

The TNI's transformation should be supported by the latest technology and development of personnel who would deal with the technology, he said, adding that the military technology has been developing quickly, and this would influence war tactics and strategies in the future.

"Those aspects are developed in anticipation of future combat characters which are believed to have high level distractions," the president added.