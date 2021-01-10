UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Authorities Say No Foreigners Aboard Crashed Plane

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) There were no foreigners aboard Indonesia's crashed Sriwijaya Air plane, the National Transportation Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono has said.

"All the passengers on board were Indonesians," the official said on Saturday, as quoted by the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

Jakarta airport controllers lost contact with the plane at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT) on Saturday, minutes after its takeoff from the capital. According to the Flightradar24 air service, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds and four minutes after the departure.

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi earlier confirmed that the Boeing 737-500, which was on a domestic flight to Pontianak with 62 passengers and crew aboard, had crashed into the Java Sea, not far from Jakarta.

