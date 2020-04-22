UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Capital Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 22

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Indonesian Capital Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 22

Jakarta will remain under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus until May 22, the government of the Indonesian capital announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Jakarta will remain under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus until May 22, the government of the Indonesian capital announced on Wednesday.

"The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government officially extends the period of large-scale social restrictions in the capital city until May 22," the authorities tweeted.

Jakarta closed nonessential workplaces and schools on April 10. The restrictions were to expire this Friday.

The Asian nation has confirmed 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 7,418. Another 19 people died from virus-related complications in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 635. More than 900 patients have so far recovered.

Related Topics

Died Jakarta April May From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

54 seconds ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

1 minute ago

KP, federal governments devise lockdown, preventiv ..

2 minutes ago

Centre to finalize alternative, renewable energy p ..

2 minutes ago

Canada inflation slows 'the most since 2006'

2 minutes ago

NCOC consults provinces on construction industry i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.