Indonesian Capital Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Jakarta will remain under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus until May 22, the government of the Indonesian capital announced on Wednesday.

"The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government officially extends the period of large-scale social restrictions in the capital city until May 22," the authorities tweeted.

Jakarta closed nonessential workplaces and schools on April 10. The restrictions were to expire this Friday.

The Asian nation has confirmed 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 7,418. Another 19 people died from virus-related complications in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 635. More than 900 patients have so far recovered.