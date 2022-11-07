Indonesian Citizens Prepare for Flooding Caused by Total Lunar Eclipse - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Residents of Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta, are taking steps to prepare for possible flooding during Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, the national news agency Antara reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Residents of Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta, are taking steps to prepare for possible flooding during Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, the national news agency Antara reported on Monday.

"Eclipses usually entail huge tidal waves. They can reach half a meter and inundate houses. My neighborhood is not far from the sea and I'm afraid it will be completely flooded," Urip Sumiati, a Jakarta resident, told the media.

Sumiati added that he was especially worried about electronics, and had already moved furniture, including mattresses, TVs and fans, to the roof of the house.

In late October, Indonesia faced heavy flooding which spread to five regencies, that is, sub-provincial administrative districts, of the country, inundating 1,678 houses and prompting local authorities to evacuate thousands of people.

On November 4, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics issued a warning regarding widespread flooding throughout the country including the island of Bali, which will host the G20 summit from November 15-16. According to the agency, the flooding will start on November 8, triggered by a total lunar eclipse, and may last until November 14.

