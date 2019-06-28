(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Indonesian Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the country opposition's appeal to review results of April's general election, local media reported.

In May, Indonesian losing candidate Prabowo Subianto, who is a former special forces commander, and ex-Deputy Governor of Jakarta Sandiaga Uno submitted a petition to the country's Constitutional Court, challenging the election results, which saw incumbent President Joko Widodo defeating the opposition due to alleged numerous frauds during the vote.

The Jakarta Post newspaper reported, citing judges, that Subianto and Uno failed to present enough evidence to prove their allegations.

Indonesia held the general elections on April 17, when the nation elected the president, vice president and lawmakers.

According to the vote results announced by the Indonesian General Elections Commission, the incumbent president secured 55 percent of the vote, while Prabowo received 45.5 percent. Supporters of the opposition rejected the vote's outcome and took to the streets. They subsequently engaged in clashes with police officers, who responded with tear gas.