Indonesian Court Sentences Former Inspector General of Police to Death for Murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The South Jakarta district court on Monday sentenced former Indonesian National Police Inspector General Ferdy Sambo to death for the intentional murder of his bodyguard, Yosua Hutabarat, in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in the country's history.

Ferdy was convicted of the premeditated killing of Yosua at his residence on July 8, 2022, with the police general unsuccessfully trying to challenge the verdict ever since.

"The defendant, Ferdy Sambo, was legally and convincingly guilty of committing a crime, participating in premeditated murder ... Therefore, (the court is) sentencing the accused (to) the death penalty," presiding judge Wahyu Iman Santoso was quoted by the Channel news Asia broadcaster as saying.

The police general stated during the trial that the bodyguard had died in a firefight with another officer that broke out after Yosua had sexually assaulted Ferdy's wife.

The court stated that Ferdy had ordered his advisers to carry out the murder and create the impression that a shootout had taken place. Judges also found no evidence that Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrawati, had been raped.

The police general told his subordinates that Yosua had insulted him and that he "must die," Wahyu told the court. referring to a possible motive for murder.