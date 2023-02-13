UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Court Sentences Former Inspector General Of Police To Death For Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Indonesian Court Sentences Former Inspector General of Police to Death for Murder

The South Jakarta district court on Monday sentenced former Indonesian National Police Inspector General Ferdy Sambo to death for the intentional murder of his bodyguard, Yosua Hutabarat, in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in the country's history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The South Jakarta district court on Monday sentenced former Indonesian National Police Inspector General Ferdy Sambo to death for the intentional murder of his bodyguard, Yosua Hutabarat, in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in the country's history.

Ferdy was convicted of the premeditated killing of Yosua at his residence on July 8, 2022, with the police general unsuccessfully trying to challenge the verdict ever since.

"The defendant, Ferdy Sambo, was legally and convincingly guilty of committing a crime, participating in premeditated murder ... Therefore, (the court is) sentencing the accused (to) the death penalty," presiding judge Wahyu Iman Santoso was quoted by the Channel news Asia broadcaster as saying.

The police general stated during the trial that the bodyguard had died in a firefight with another officer that broke out after Yosua had sexually assaulted Ferdy's wife.

The court stated that Ferdy had ordered his advisers to carry out the murder and create the impression that a shootout had taken place. Judges also found no evidence that Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrawati, had been raped.

The police general told his subordinates that Yosua had insulted him and that he "must die," Wahyu told the court. referring to a possible motive for murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Died Wife Jakarta July Criminals Asia Court

Recent Stories

TDRA releases Arabic version of UN&#039;s E-Govern ..

TDRA releases Arabic version of UN&#039;s E-Government Survey at WGS 2023

27 minutes ago
 Over Half of Britons, Canadians Say US Race Relati ..

Over Half of Britons, Canadians Say US Race Relations 'Poor' or 'Terrible' - Pol ..

31 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condoles deat ..

34 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili chai ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili chairs meeting of provincial censu ..

35 seconds ago
 ATC indicts 6 accused in murder case of 3 brothers ..

ATC indicts 6 accused in murder case of 3 brothers

37 seconds ago
 Ex-US Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Treated 'I ..

Ex-US Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Treated 'Inhumanely' in Australian Jail ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.