Indonesian Defense Minister Holds Talks With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has held talks with Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova in Jakarta, the Indonesian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.  

 "This afternoon, the Indonesian defense minister talked in private with the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia in Jakarta," the ministry said.

The Russian embassy in Indonesia has not commented on that statement yet.

On Saturday, Subianto proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore.

The plan involves creating a demilitarized zone similar to the one between North and South Koreas as well as deploying a UN monitoring and observing force within that zone. 

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday criticized the peace plan proposed by Indonesia, as well as the one proposed by Brazil, as "detached form the reality."

The Russian government has welcomed the efforts of all countries that have tried to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but it said it saw no conditions at the moment conducive to peace.

