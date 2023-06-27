Indonesian Defense Minister Says Jakarta Ready to Mediate Ukraine Conflict Settlement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Indonesia is ready to mediate the settlement of the Ukraine conflict between Kiev and Moscow and continues to provide feasible suggestions, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has said.

"With the consent of both parties, we are willing to mediate the conflict. We keep endeavoring to provide feasible suggestions," Subianto was quoted as saying by the Antara news agency after a meeting with President Joko Widodo on Monday.

The defense minister also said that Indonesia fully respected international provisions and that the country's foreign policy was "crystal clear.

"

"We strive to maintain friendly relationships with all parties and we are consistently trying to be a mediator," Subianto added.

In early June, Indonesia proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict that would create a demilitarized zone similar to the one between North and South Korea. Jakarta also suggested that the United Nations organize a referendum in the disputed territories to ascertain objectively the wish of their residents, adding that Indonesia was ready to provide military observers and units under the UN peacekeeping auspices.