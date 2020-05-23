Indonesian Election Commission Assesses Personal Data Breach Claims - Member

Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) is checking the security of its data server following recent claims that hackers stole the personal data of 2.3 million voters and published them online, Vryan Azis, a member of the commission, told the local Antara news agency on Friday

The commission received the reports on Thursday.

"The Indonesian KPU has been working since last night to trace the news, checking the internal condition (of the data server), and coordinating with relevant parties. Further information will be provided later," Azis said.

The leaked data reportedly contained Names, addresses, identification numbers of documents, dates of birth and other information about Indonesian voters.