Indonesian Embassy In Turkiye Marks Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Indonesian Embassy in Turkiye marks Independence Day

Members of the Indonesian community in Trkiye marked the Southeast Asian country's 78th Independence Day on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Members of the Indonesian community in Trkiye marked the Southeast Asian country's 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Indonesian Ambassador to T�rkiye Lalu Muhammad Iqbal led an event in the capital Ankara, which was attended by Turkish guests, students, Indonesian community members, and embassy officials.

Through "countless storms and crises," Indonesia stands "proud and tall," he told the ceremony, where a band of the Turkish National Police academy performed.

"Today, we (Indonesians in T�rkiye) are here with various traditional clothes not to emphasize our differences but to show our gratitude for the rich diversity we have as a blessing from the God Almighty," Iqbal said. Indonesia declared independence from the Dutch Empire in 1945, and Aug.17 was declared a national holiday in 1946.

