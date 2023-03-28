Indonesian Forces Attack West Papuan Militants Holding New Zealand Pilot Hostage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Indonesian security forces have launched an operation against a West Papuan militant group that has been holding New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens hostage for over a month, New Zealand's RNZ broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On February 8, militants from the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB), a separatist organization fighting for the independence of West Papua from Indonesia, shot down a plane belonging to Indonesia's Susi Air airline and took the pilot hostage, demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against the rebels.

Indonesian forces launched an offensive against the TPNPB command responsible for the capture of Mehrtens last week, triggering a retaliatory attack from the group, with both sides confirming casualties, according to the radio. It was unclear whether the pilot was present in the area which was attacked by Indonesian forces, RNZ added.

Following the attack, the TPNPB issued a statement accusing the forces of going against the New Zealand government's request for no violence, the radio also reported.

In February, media reported that Indonesia had been preparing an operation against separatists, but would launch it only if talks on the release of the hostage failed.

The ethnic rebels of West Papua and the Indonesian authorities have been in a state of armed conflict for more than 60 years. The rebels demand the separation of West Papua from Indonesia and the establishment of a federation with Papua New Guinea.

In the spring of 2022, Indonesia designated the separatist militant movements of the indigenous population of Papua terrorist organizations, in connection with the multiple terrorist attacks carried out in the provinces of Papua and West Papua.