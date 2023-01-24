UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning In Stockholm

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Jakarta on Tuesday over the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm by a far-right activist, the ministry's spokesman, Teuku Faizasyah, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Jakarta on Tuesday over the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm by a far-right activist, the ministry's spokesman, Teuku Faizasyah, said.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The act was condemned by many countries, including Turkey. Following the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Ankara's support for its bid to join NATO after such anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, Sweden's ambassador to Indonesia, Marina Berg, was summoned after Jakarta filed a formal complaint about Paludan's action.

"Yes, we will meet with her this week," Faizasyah told the news agency, without specifying the meeting's exact date.

On Monday, Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and the leader of Islamophobic group Pegida, tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara in connection with this act.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Jakarta The Hague Stockholm Ankara Indonesia Sweden Tayyip Erdogan Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Qu ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

3 minutes ago
 Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Bo ..

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Poli ..

11 minutes ago
 Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top pr ..

Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

11 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

11 minutes ago
 NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mar ..

NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mars Missions by 2027 - Nelson

7 minutes ago
 Short Documentary by Filmmakers From Russia's Yaku ..

Short Documentary by Filmmakers From Russia's Yakutia Nominated for Oscar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.