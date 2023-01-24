Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Jakarta on Tuesday over the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm by a far-right activist, the ministry's spokesman, Teuku Faizasyah, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Jakarta on Tuesday over the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm by a far-right activist, the ministry's spokesman, Teuku Faizasyah, said.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The act was condemned by many countries, including Turkey. Following the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Ankara's support for its bid to join NATO after such anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, Sweden's ambassador to Indonesia, Marina Berg, was summoned after Jakarta filed a formal complaint about Paludan's action.

"Yes, we will meet with her this week," Faizasyah told the news agency, without specifying the meeting's exact date.

On Monday, Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and the leader of Islamophobic group Pegida, tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara in connection with this act.