UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Government Announces Competition To Design New Capital City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Indonesian Government Announces Competition to Design New Capital City

The Indonesian government on Wednesday announced a competition to draft a design for its new capital city in East Kalimantan, the construction of which is expected to start next year and be completed by 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Indonesian government on Wednesday announced a competition to draft a design for its new capital city in East Kalimantan, the construction of which is expected to start next year and be completed by 2024.

"By the second half of 2020, we will start building public infrastructures based on the [winning] masterplan from the competition," Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said, as quoted by the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

All projects must implement designs of "a smart city and a forest city," the media reported, adding that $350,000 in prize money has been set aside for the competition, of which $140,000 will go to the winner.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in August announced plans to construct a new capital in East Kalimantan on Borneo Island. The current capital, Jakarta, a coastal mega-city, suffers from high congestion and pollution and is believed to be sinking for various geological and environmental reasons.

Related Topics

Jakarta Money Joko Widodo August 2020 Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Calls for Adopting an all-in ..

15 minutes ago

Review of the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft of Credit Car ..

1 minute ago

Peruvian Lawmakers to Appeal Parliament's Dissolut ..

2 seconds ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

5 seconds ago

Since 2006, public remains divided over whether fe ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.