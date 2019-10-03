Indonesian Government Announces Competition to Design New Capital City

The Indonesian government on Wednesday announced a competition to draft a design for its new capital city in East Kalimantan, the construction of which is expected to start next year and be completed by 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Indonesian government on Wednesday announced a competition to draft a design for its new capital city in East Kalimantan, the construction of which is expected to start next year and be completed by 2024.

"By the second half of 2020, we will start building public infrastructures based on the [winning] masterplan from the competition," Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said, as quoted by the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

All projects must implement designs of "a smart city and a forest city," the media reported, adding that $350,000 in prize money has been set aside for the competition, of which $140,000 will go to the winner.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in August announced plans to construct a new capital in East Kalimantan on Borneo Island. The current capital, Jakarta, a coastal mega-city, suffers from high congestion and pollution and is believed to be sinking for various geological and environmental reasons.