Indonesian Health Ministry Confirms 484 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Reaches 12,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A further 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Indonesia over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of positive tests confirmed since the start of the outbreak to 12,071, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the corresponding daily rise in the number of coronavirus disease cases in Indonesia was 395.

Public health officials in the country also confirmed eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 19 new deaths reported the day before. The total COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia now stands at 872.

According to the ministry, 2,197 people have recovered after contracting the disease.

A partial lockdown is in force in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, until May 22.

More Stories From World

