Indonesian Investment Ministry Says US Will Not Reject Indonesian Nickel Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States still needs Indonesian nickel and "would not dare" to isolate its supplies due to Washington's plans on boosting sales of electric vehicles in 2032, which require about 900,000 tonnes of batteries containing nickel components, Septian Hario Seto, Deputy Minister of the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said on Wednesday.

"The Indonesian government is optimistic that the United States will not dare to isolate the nickel (supply) of the Republic of Indonesia. The US still needs Indonesian nickel," Seto was quoted as saying by the CNBC Indonesia news portal.

The concerns about possible isolation are caused by the US's plans not to include Indonesian nickel in the package of environmental subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), so that the Indonesian production of nickel batteries for electric vehicles will not be eligible for such subsidy, the report said.

The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.