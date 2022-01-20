Indonesian Jihadist Jailed for 15 Years on 2002 Bali Bombing Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A court in Jakarta sentenced an Indonesian jihadist to 15 years in jail on Wednesday on charges related to the country's deadliest bombings that killed more than 200 in Bali in 2002, media reported.

Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, is believed to be a former commander at the Indonesia-based Jemaah Islamiyah religious extremist group, the Jakarta Post reported.

He was captured in late 2020 after almost 20 years on the run.

The lead judge in East Jakarta District Court said the 58-year-old was "guilty of committing terrorism and is sentenced to 15 years behind bars."

Sumarsono was accused of harboring another suspect and failing to inform the authorities about the planned bombings, a charge he denied. The newspaper reported that he admitted that his cell carried out the attack.