UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Landslide Kills Four With 14 Missing

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Indonesian landslide kills four with 14 missing

At least four people have died and 14 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said Monday, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes

jakarta, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four people have died and 14 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said Monday, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing, but three individuals were rescued after the disaster that struck Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said it had found four bodies, but were still looking for 14 people reported missing.

"We cannot bring heavy equipment to the site of the landslides currently.

However, we are currently trying to make our way," the East Java Search and Rescue Agency told AFP in a written statement.

The landslide also seriously damaged eight houses, said the agency.

Pasuruan, a town in the same province, was also flooded after a river overflowed due to the heavy rains, forcing more than 350 people to flee their homes, the agency added.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.

In January at least 21 people died and more than 60,000 were evacuated after a series of major floods hit South Kalimantan.

Related Topics

Died Same Indonesia SITE January Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 Li ..

4 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 L ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 26 lives, infects 1,048 more peopl ..

30 seconds ago

Nadal beats Fognini to reach 43rd Slam quarter-fin ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korea's auto export, production, local sale pos ..

11 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 10,916,589 as activ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.