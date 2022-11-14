Indonesian Leader Asks Europe to 'Show Flexibility' to Adopt Joint Statement at G20 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the European Commission and the G7 countries on Monday to "show flexibility" and support Indonesia so that this week's G20 summit ends with a joint statement.

The G20 summit will be held from November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I want the concrete results of the G20 work, which the world is now waiting for, to be achieved," Widodo said at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Indonesian news portal detikcom reported.

According to sources close to the Indonesian government, the signing of the statement following the summit will be regarded as a "personal success" by Widodo. The president considers himself the chairman of the "most difficult" G20 summit, the sources added.