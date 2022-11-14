UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Leader Asks Europe To 'Show Flexibility' To Adopt Joint Statement At G20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Indonesian Leader Asks Europe to 'Show Flexibility' to Adopt Joint Statement at G20 Summit

BALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the European Commission and the G7 countries on Monday to "show flexibility" and support Indonesia so that this week's G20 summit ends with a joint statement.

The G20 summit will be held from November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I want the concrete results of the G20 work, which the world is now waiting for, to be achieved," Widodo said at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Indonesian news portal detikcom reported.

According to sources close to the Indonesian government, the signing of the statement following the summit will be regarded as a "personal success" by Widodo. The president considers himself the chairman of the "most difficult" G20 summit, the sources added.

Related Topics

World Indonesia Joko Widodo November From Government

Recent Stories

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

3 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.