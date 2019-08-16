Indonesian leader pledges to move capital city, boost economy

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday he would press on with plans to move the nation's capital and roll out measures to kickstart Southeast Asia's biggest economy as it feels the sting of slowing global growth

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday he would press on with plans to move the nation's capital and roll out measures to kickstart Southeast Asia's biggest economy as it feels the sting of slowing global growth.

Widodo asked parliament to sign off on a plan for a new capital in Borneo, shifting Indonesia's political heart from Jakarta -- one of the world's fastest-sinking cities that is plagued by a host of ills, from eye-watering traffic jams and pollution to the risk of earthquakes and floods.

"I'm asking for your permission to relocate our capital to the island of Kalimantan," he told lawmakers, referring to Indonesia's portion of Borneo, in a sweeping state-of-the-nation address.

"A capital is not only a symbol of a nation's identity, it also represents its progress," he added.

Widodo did not reveal a specific location for the country's new capital or timing for any move.

Speaking a day before the 74th anniversary of Indonesia's independence, the recently re-elected leader said his second term would focus on cutting red tape and luring foreign investment.

He pledged to boost lagging productivity, turn Indonesia into an electric-vehicle hub and focus on improving worker skills in the sprawling country of some 260 million people.