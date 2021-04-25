UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Military Discovers Missing Submarine, Confirms All 53 Crew Members Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The Indonesian naval forces have discovered the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine and it is confirmed that all 53 crew members have died, Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto and Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said on Sunday, as cited by Xinhua.

According to the news agency, the wreckage of the missing submarine was located on the sea floor off Bali Island.

The submarine lost contact with the Indonesian navy on Wednesday after a training drill near Bali. Local media reported that sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday.

On Saturday, rescuers discovered debris from inside the submarine in the waters near the island.

A number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, have offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation to find the submarine.

More Stories From World

