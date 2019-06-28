UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Military Helicopter Mi-17 Goes Missing In Country's East - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:29 PM

Indonesian Military Helicopter Mi-17 Goes Missing in Country's East - Reports

An Indonesian military helicopter Mi-17 with 12 people on board lost on Friday contact with air traffic controllers while flying over the country's eastern Papua province, local media reported, citing a spokesman for the local military command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) An Indonesian military helicopter Mi-17 with 12 people on board lost on Friday contact with air traffic controllers while flying over the country's eastern Papua province, local media reported, citing a spokesman for the local military command.

The Xinhua news agency reported that the contact with the helicopter was lost as 11:45 a.m. local time (02:45 a.m. GMT), when it was at an altitude of 7,800 feet.

The spokesman said that the searches for the missing helicopter were underway with the participation of local search and rescue services.

The helicopter was carrying five military officers and seven crew members and was on its way from the city of Oksibil to Jayapura when the contact was lost. According to the news agency, there was good visibility in the region at the time of the incident. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency however said that there might have been extreme weather conditions in certain areas between Oksibil and Jayapura.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Jayapura Media From

Recent Stories

Federal Commission receives over 4000 suggestions ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Iran Oil-for-Goods Scheme Working - Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Criminals involve in plundering national money cal ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Consult Iran on Redesign of Arak R ..

2 minutes ago

UN Hopeful Trump-Putin Talks on Non-Proliferation, ..

7 minutes ago

Johnson Denies Offering Home Secretary Javid Chanc ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.