UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Military Jet Crashes Into Residential Area

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Indonesian military jet crashes into residential area

An Indonesian military fighter jet ploughed into a residential area in Sumatra on Monday, but the pilot ejected safely and there were no injuries on the ground, the air force said

Kampar, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An Indonesian military fighter jet ploughed into a residential area in Sumatra on Monday, but the pilot ejected safely and there were no injuries on the ground, the air force said.

The one-seater Hawk 209 was returning from training manoeuvres when the pilot reported engine problems and ejected from the British-built plane, which then crashed into a group of empty houses, according to officials.

No one on the ground in Kampar regency was hurt, said Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Fadjar Prasetyo.

"There were three jets returning from exercises this morning and they were about to land when one of them crashed about two kilometres from the runway," he added.

An investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the accident, Prasetyo said.

The incident comes in the same month that an army helicopter crashed during a training exercise on Java Island, killing four soldiers and leaving five others injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Army Same From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

6 minutes ago

Corona losses beyond projections: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE will witness partial solar eclipse next Sunday

36 minutes ago

India Foreign Ministry Summons Pakistani Diplomat ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt to launch three new projects to resol ..

2 minutes ago

Women University holds seminar on elder abuse awar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.