Indonesian Military Jet Crashes On Sumatra Island, Pilot Survives - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Indonesian Military Jet Crashes on Sumatra Island, Pilot Survives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) An Indonesian Air Force fighter jet crashed on Monday in the province of Riau on the eastern coast of Sumatra island, with the pilot surviving the accident after ejecting himself, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported, citing the spokesman for the country's air force.

According to Fajar Adriyanto, the Hawk 209 jet took off on Monday morning from the Rusmin Nuryadin Air Base in Pekanbaru and crashed in the village of Kubang Jaya.

"We are still investigating the cause of the accident and the number of casualties," Adriyanto told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the pilot is being examined for injuries at the air force hospital in Pekanbaru.

More Stories From World

