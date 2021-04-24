UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Military Say Missing Submarine Believed To Have Sunk, Found Debris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Indonesian Military Say Missing Submarine Believed to Have Sunk, Found Debris

The Indonesian navy submarine that went missing earlier in the week north of the island of Bali is believed to have sunk as rescuers have discovered debris from the vessel, Indonesian armed forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The Indonesian navy submarine that went missing earlier in the week north of the island of Bali is believed to have sunk as rescuers have discovered debris from the vessel, Indonesian armed forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the submarine was discovered in the waters near Bali.

"We have found oil spill and debris as authentic evidence... that the submarine went down," the commander said at a briefing as quoted by The Strait Times.

Indonesian Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at the same media briefing that some discovered debris were believed to be from inside the submarine.

"Among the evidence collected from the sea surface where the submarine was reported missing include sponge from a thermal insulation sheet, a bottle of grease from inside the submarine.

The sponge was torn apart from its much larger size," he said.

According to him, rescuers are preparing to evacuate the submarine from the depth of 850 meters (2,800 feet).

Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 people aboard, lost contact with the navy on Wednesday after a training drill near Bali. Local media reported that sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday.

A number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, have offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation find the submarine.

Related Topics

India Australia Russia Turkey France Oil Germany Same Indonesia United States Media From

Recent Stories

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

52 seconds ago

181,045 COVID-19 suspects visit centres; 1114 died ..

2 minutes ago

Officers asked to complete uplift schemes in time

2 minutes ago

Technical Institutes to be set up for youth traini ..

15 minutes ago

Fourth Top 14 game called off because of Covid

2 minutes ago

S. Korea Signs Contract to Buy Extra 40Mln Pfizer ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.