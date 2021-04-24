Indonesian Military Say Missing Submarine Believed to Have Sunk, Found Debris

The Indonesian navy submarine that went missing earlier in the week north of the island of Bali is believed to have sunk as rescuers have discovered debris from the vessel, Indonesian armed forces commander Hadi Tjahjanto said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, media reported that the submarine was discovered in the waters near Bali.

"We have found oil spill and debris as authentic evidence... that the submarine went down," the commander said at a briefing as quoted by The Strait Times.

Indonesian Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at the same media briefing that some discovered debris were believed to be from inside the submarine.

"Among the evidence collected from the sea surface where the submarine was reported missing include sponge from a thermal insulation sheet, a bottle of grease from inside the submarine.

The sponge was torn apart from its much larger size," he said.

According to him, rescuers are preparing to evacuate the submarine from the depth of 850 meters (2,800 feet).

Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 people aboard, lost contact with the navy on Wednesday after a training drill near Bali. Local media reported that sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday.

A number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, have offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation find the submarine.