Indonesian Navy Deploys 400 Soldiers to Help Earthquake Victims in West Java - Admiral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Indonesian navy has sent 400 marine soldiers to assist in the evacuation and search for victims of the recent deadly earthquake in Indonesia's West Java province, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said on Tuesday.

"This morning, we sent 400 mariners, who will help evacuate and search for earthquake victims," Margono was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

Margono noted that the soldiers would also help restore infrastructure and facilities damaged by the earthquake, including communication networks and roads.

"I hope that the deployed mariners would help with the search for victims and evacuation as well as help build damaged facilities and infrastructure.

We will work along with the regional disaster mitigation agency and related agencies in Cianjur," Margono added.

The marines will reportedly be on duty for the next one or two weeks, as an emergency situation is still in effect at the earthquake site.

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.