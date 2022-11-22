UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Navy Deploys 400 Soldiers To Help Earthquake Victims In West Java - Admiral

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Indonesian Navy Deploys 400 Soldiers to Help Earthquake Victims in West Java - Admiral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Indonesian navy has sent 400 marine soldiers to assist in the evacuation and search for victims of the recent deadly earthquake in Indonesia's West Java province, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said on Tuesday.

"This morning, we sent 400 mariners, who will help evacuate and search for earthquake victims," Margono was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

Margono noted that the soldiers would also help restore infrastructure and facilities damaged by the earthquake, including communication networks and roads.

"I hope that the deployed mariners would help with the search for victims and evacuation as well as help build damaged facilities and infrastructure.

We will work along with the regional disaster mitigation agency and related agencies in Cianjur," Margono added.

The marines will reportedly be on duty for the next one or two weeks, as an emergency situation is still in effect at the earthquake site.

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia SITE

Recent Stories

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

20 minutes ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

3 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

3 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.