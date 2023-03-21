UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Parliament Passes Controversial Law To Ease Foreign Investment - Reports

The lower house of the Indonesian parliament has voted to pass a law that will facilitate foreign investment into the country's economy but prune down some benefits hitherto enjoyed by the country's working population, media reported on Tuesday

The lower chamber of the Indonesian parliament, also known as the House of Representatives, has more legislative power than the upper chamber. Once a draft law has been approved by the lower chamber, it is submitted to the president, who must ratify it within 30 days of approval, otherwise the draft law will be automatically enacted.

The changes under the new law encompass cutting severance benefits, lowering minimum wage limits, abolishing mandatory pay leave, as well as relaxing rules concerning environmental inspections for foreign investors, Indonesian newspaper Jakarta Post reported.

The new law will replace the one adopted in 2020 and ruled partially unconstitutional, the newspaper reported, adding that the change initiative came directly from Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The law was appreciated by foreign investors as optimizing business regulation, but was criticized by trade unions and environmental activists for being excessively pro-business.

In the recent years, the Indonesian government has been striving to attract foreign investment to the country, which became even more important as means of mitigating the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the World Bank's 2020 Doing Business report Indonesia was ranked 73 out of 190 economies judging by the ease of doing business there. The report is based on the indicators of the ease of doing business in a country, including protection of investors.

