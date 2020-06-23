UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Peacekeeper Killed In Eastern DR Congo

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:03 PM

An Indonesian soldier with the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in DR Congo was killed, and a second was injured, in a militia attack late Monday in the country's troubled east, the UN said

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An Indonesian soldier with the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in DR Congo was killed, and a second was injured, in a militia attack late Monday in the country's troubled east, the UN said.

Their patrol was attacked around 20 kilometres from the city of Beni in North Kivu province, Sy Koumbo, a communications officer with the MONUSCO peacekeeping force, told AFP on Tuesday.

"A Blue Helmet died and another is wounded but not seriously. He is in a stable condition," she said.

In a statement, MONUSCO chief Leila Zerrougui condemned the attack, which she said was carried out by "suspected members of the ADF" -- the Allied Democratic Forces, a notorious armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The soldier had been taking part in a project to build a bridge in the Hululu area, she said.

The ADF is a mainly Muslim movement that originated in neighbouring Uganda in the 1990s, opposed to the rule of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In 1995, it moved into the DRC, which became its base of operations, although it has not carried out attacks inside Uganda for years.

According to UN figures, it has killed more than 500 people since the end of October, when the Congolese army launched an offensive against it.

The ADF killed 15 UN troops at their base near the Ugandan border in December 2017, and seven in an ambush in December 2018.

