UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Police Arrest 13 Suspects In Makassar Church Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Indonesian Police Arrest 13 Suspects in Makassar Church Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Indonesian police arrested 13 suspects in a sprawling probe into the suicide attack on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, Antara news agency reported on Monday, citing police.

Arrests took place in the provinces of Jakarta, South Sulawesi, West Java and West Nusa Tenggara. According to the police chief, as cited by the media outlet, four suspects were directly involved in the Makassar attack.

"We discovered five bombs and five large containers of explosives," Listio Sigit Prabovo said.

Earlier in the day, police said that suicide bombers responsible for the Sunday attack had been identified as a newly-wed couple.

The husband and wife, whose full Names were not disclosed, were linked to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The group previously claimed the responsibility for the 2018 bombings of three Catholic churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, killing 15 people and 13 suicide attackers, and the 2019 Jolo cathedral bombings in the Philippines, killing 20 people and injuring 102 others.

No terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the Makassar attack yet.

The Sunday bombing has reportedly injured more than 20 people, while both attackers died. Indonesian President Joko Widodo firmly condemned the suicide attack on the church as an act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Police Russia Died Suicide Wife Surabaya Jakarta Philippines Joko Widodo Sunday 2018 2019 Church Media

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

47 minutes ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

1 hour ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

3 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

4 hours ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.