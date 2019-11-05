UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Police Arrested Over Briton's Kidnapping

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

Indonesian police arrested over Briton's kidnapping

Four Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a British national that saw kidnappers collect a $900,000 ransom, authorities said

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Four Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a British national that saw kidnappers collect a $900,000 ransom, authorities said.

Officers staged a fake arrest of the victim at a toll road in the capital last week, reinforcing the ruse by briefly taking him to a police compound before moving him to a city hotel.

There the kidnappers -- who included a colleague of the victim -- forced him to call his boss to raise the ransom, said Jakarta Police spokesman Argo Yuwono.

The Briton was released after it was paid in US Dollars, which the gang later changed into local Currency.

Four officers and two civilians have been arrested.

The British Embassy in Jakarta said it was aware of the incident but would not provide any other information.

"This is a matter for the Indonesian police," a spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Road Ruse Jakarta

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to ..

16 minutes ago

Bilawal says govt will be held responsible if anyt ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $62.00 a barrel M ..

24 minutes ago

Academicians hails govt's initiative to strengthen ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Assist Kurds-Damascus Talks on SDF ..

3 minutes ago

No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet: DIG Haza ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.