Indonesian Police Charge 48 Papua Protesters for Riots Over Minority Discrimination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Indonesian police charged with rioting 48 activists who were detained during protests in the eastern province of Papua against alleged discrimination against students, National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said on Tuesday.

"The suspects from Papua numbered 48, comprised of 28 suspects [in rios] in Jayapura, and 10 each in Timika and Deiyai," Prasetyo said, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

Police have also named 20 suspects in unrest in the neighboring province of West Papua.

The suspects are reportedly charged with several types of crimes, including attacking and injuring other people.

In August, protests erupted in Papua and West Papua after several Papuan students had been detained for reportedly damaging an Indonesian flag during Independence Day celebrations in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.

The easternmost Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua have been mired in conflict since 1962, with local separatists struggling for independence from Jakarta.