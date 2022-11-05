UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Police Halt K-Pop Concert After 30 People Faint In Crowd Crush - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Indonesian Police Halt K-Pop Concert After 30 People Faint in Crowd Crush - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Indonesian police had to stop a concert of K-pop boy band NCT 127 in the city of South Tangerang on Friday after 30 people fainted as fans began pushing toward the stage, Indonesian state news agency Antara reported on Saturday.

The show, attended by at least 8,000 people, was going on for around 2 hours and 20 minutes when hundreds of fans on the dance floor surged forward to get closer to the band, the news agency said. The concert was halted at 9:20 p.m. local time (14:20 GMT) on the orders of the chief of police of South Tangerang.

"The concert was stopped for the safety of the audience.

Police stopped the performance when the spectators moved forward toward the stage where the performers were, and a crowd crush began to form, resulting in 30 people losing consciousness," police spokesperson Endra Zulpan was quoted as saying by Antara.

All of the victims reportedly received medical help on the spot; none of them required hospitalization. After the end of the concert, police made sure that the audience safely exited the venue to prevent another crowd crush, the news agency said.

The concert, part of an NCT 127 tour in Indonesia, was taking place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition Center with capacity of 10,000 people.

