Indonesian President arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the ASEAN summit to be held in Riyadh.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Governor of Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi (the accompanying minister); the Mayor of Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf; the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amoudi; and the Ambassador of Indonesia to the Kingdom, Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed.