MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday instructed the country's defense ministry to lead efforts in analyzing intelligence information on defense and security so as to "prevent incidents" and conduct coherent policy in this field.

"Measures of our intelligence should be primarily preventive, so be careful. If anything happens, I have to be informed so as to prevent incidents.

We need to create a system organization of intelligence led by the defense ministry that, in turn, will decide what policy should be conducted," the president was quoted as saying by Indonesia's Kompas news portal.

According to the report, the Indonesian leader used to receive intelligence information from a number of agencies, including the State Intelligence Agency, the National Armed Forces, the National Police and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency.