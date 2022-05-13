Indonesian President Calls for Equitable Global Health Structure to Mitigate Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo, speaking at the second COVID-19 virtual summit on Thursday, called for the creation of an equitable global health structure that could deal with pandemics more effectively.

The COVID-19 summit, hosted by the governments of the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, gathered heads of state, health professionals and experts from all over the world in order to work out joint strategies in fighting the virus.

"We must work together to mitigate the pandemic. For building a stronger global health architecture and preparedness at least three things are needed.

First, inclusive access to health. Second, adequate access to financing... to improve their health infrastructure. Third, empowerment," Widodo told the summit.

According to Widodo, all people without exception must have equal access to basic health care, and all countries should have adequate access to finance to improve their own health care structure, which will require a financial mechanism that includes donor countries and multilateral development banks.

He noted that key factors for empowering countries in the health sector are international cooperation, improved technology and access to raw materials.