Indonesian President Declares Health Emergency Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

"We are taking the option of imposing large-scale social restrictions ... as stipulated by Law No.6/2018 on health quarantines.

We have also issued a government regulation on social restrictions, as well as a presidential decree on the emergency status," Widodo said, as quoted by the Jakarta Post newspaper.

The country's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,528 coronavirus cases, with the death toll standing at 136.