MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declined Ukraine's request for military assistance but voiced readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev, Jakarta Post reported on Friday.

According to Jakarta Post, Widodo told Ukrainian President Volozymyr Zelenskyy's that the Indonesian constitution bans providing military assistance to other countries.