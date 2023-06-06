UrduPoint.com

Indonesian President Denies Knowledge Of Defense Minister's Plan On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that he had not been informed in advance of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto's Ukraine peace plan and will meet with him to learn more about it.

"It came from (Mr.) Prabowo. I haven't spoken with him. I will invite him for a meeting today or tomorrow. I will ask for an explanation for what the defense minister has said," Widodo was quoted as saying by The Jakarta Post during the co-ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) leadership meeting.

Widodo said Prabowo had not talked to him regarding the Ukraine peace plan, adding that it came directly from the minister himself, the report said.

At an international forum in Singapore this past weekend, Indonesia's defense minister unveiled a peace plan for Ukraine resembling the "Korean scenario," which implies the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine that would be overseen by UN peacekeeping troops.

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday criticized the peace plan proposed by Indonesia, as well as the one proposed by Brazil, as "detached from the reality."

Russia has responded to international mediation attempts by saying that it would be open to negotiations respecting Russian interests and "the reality on the ground," but that Kiev did not seem interested in trying to find a negotiated solution.

