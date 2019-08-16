UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian President Formally Offers To Parliament To Relocate Capital To Kalimantan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:37 PM

Indonesian President Formally Offers to Parliament to Relocate Capital to Kalimantan

Indonesian President Joko Widodo formally proposed to the country's parliament on Friday to relocate the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Indonesian President Joko Widodo formally proposed to the country's parliament on Friday to relocate the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

After the Indonesian government announced in April plans to relocate the capital from Jakarta due to overpopulation of the island of Java, National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in June that the relocation process would start in 2021, adding that it could take up to 10 years.

"I ask the council of representatives of regions, elders and other prominent representatives of the society and the Indonesian people to relocate our national capital to Kalimantan," Widodo said in his address to the parliament, commemorating the upcoming 74th anniversary of Indonesian independence, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

The possibility of relocating the Indonesian capital from the island of Java was first raised almost 60 years ago, under the government of Sukarno, the nation's first president.

Kalimantan is the Indonesian portion of Borneo, Asia's largest island. Kalimantan, divided into five provinces, comprises over 70 percent of the island's territory.

Related Topics

Parliament Jakarta Independence Indonesia Joko Widodo April June From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 502,300 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns unprovoked ..

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation up 1.23 percent

4 minutes ago

AEDB executes IA with MGEL for 50 MW wind power

4 minutes ago

New Zealand level with Sri Lanka in first Test

4 minutes ago

Chairmanship Declaration on the results of the Fir ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.