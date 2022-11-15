UrduPoint.com

Indonesian President Invites Australia To Invest In Electric Cars Batteries - Reports

November 15, 2022

Indonesian President Invites Australia to Invest in Electric Cars Batteries - Reports

Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited Australia to work together in the energy transition sector to create batteries for electric vehicles, media reported on Tuesday

BALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited Australia to work together in the energy transition sector to create batteries for electric vehicles, media reported on Tuesday.

Widodo urged Australia to export lithium raw materials to Indonesia, which will then be used, together with the available nickel raw materials, for the production of batteries for electric cars, the Indonesian national newspaper Kompas reported.

"I suggested to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to combine Australia's lithium and our nickel," Widodo said at an event on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian Kompas newspaper reported.

The initiative will accelerate the vehicle electrification process, according to the Indonesian president.

Widodo suggested setting up production in Indonesia, as the country has a ban on export of nickel ore.

