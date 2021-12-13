Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in Jakarta on Monday, the council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in Jakarta on Monday, the council said.

"In Jakarta, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev was received by President Indonesia Widodo.

Nikolai Patrushev and Joko Widodo discussed issues of Russian-Indonesian bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in multilateral formats, including the G20 and ASEAN," the council said in a statement.