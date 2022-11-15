Indonesian President Opens G20 Summit in Bali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an opening speech for the G20 summit in Bali that all countries have a responsibility to achieve peace.

"We all have a responsibility, not only to our peoples, but to the people of the world. To be responsible in this situation means that we must stop the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move on. If war is not stopped, it will be difficult for us to be responsible for the future of this generation and the generations to come," Widodo said.

"We must not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to descend into another Cold War," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.