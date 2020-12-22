UrduPoint.com
Indonesian President Replaces Several Cabinet Ministers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:15 PM

Indonesian President Replaces Several Cabinet Ministers - Reports

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced reshuffling his cabinet, including the offices of the health and trade ministers, the CNA broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced reshuffling his cabinet, including the offices of the health and trade ministers, the CNA broadcaster reported.

According to the news outlet, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the chief of the economic recovery task force, will replace Terawan Agus Putranto as the health minister as the latter has been criticized for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Lutfi, who is currently the country's ambassador to the United States, will become the new trade minister.

Widodo is said to have appointed new ministers for social affairs, tourism, religious affairs, and fisheries.

More Stories From World

