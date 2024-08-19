Open Menu

Indonesian President Reshuffles Cabinet Two Months Before Leaving Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on Monday morning reshuffled cabinet two months before leaving the presidential office.

Widodo has chosen Supratman Andi Agtas, a politician from the Gerindra Party, as minister of law and human rights, replacing Yasonna Laoly who had held the position for 10 years.

Arifin Tasrif was removed from his post as minister of energy and mineral resources. He has been replaced by Bahlil Lahadalia, previously minister of investment.

The new minister of investment is Rosan Perkasa Roeslani who was previously the deputy minister of state owned enterprises.

Widodo also appointed Angga Raka Prabowo, another politician from the Gerindra Party, to be the deputy minister of communication and information technology.

Widodo will end his term in October and be replaced by Prabowo Subianto, the winner of the presidential election held in February this year and also the chairman of the Gerindra Party.

