UrduPoint.com

Indonesian President Says 17 Of G20 Leaders Confirmed Plans To Attend Bali Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Indonesian President Says 17 of G20 Leaders Confirmed Plans to Attend Bali Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Seventeen of world leaders invited to the Group of 20 summit of advanced economies have confirmed their attendance, with three holdouts expected to make a decision soon, the Indonesian president said.

"Three G20 leaders have yet to confirm their attendance.

I will make a phone call to them for confirmation," Joko Widod was quoted as saying by Indonesian state news agency Antara at a defense expo in Jakarta.

The Indonesian resort island of Bali will host the summit from November 15-16. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had not made up his mind yet.

Related Topics

World Russia Jakarta Vladimir Putin November From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustaina bellet injury, shifted to hosp ..

Imran Khan sustaina bellet injury, shifted to hospital

40 seconds ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

26 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

57 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.