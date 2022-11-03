Indonesian President Says 17 of G20 Leaders Confirmed Plans to Attend Bali Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Seventeen of world leaders invited to the Group of 20 summit of advanced economies have confirmed their attendance, with three holdouts expected to make a decision soon, the Indonesian president said.

"Three G20 leaders have yet to confirm their attendance.

I will make a phone call to them for confirmation," Joko Widod was quoted as saying by Indonesian state news agency Antara at a defense expo in Jakarta.

The Indonesian resort island of Bali will host the summit from November 15-16. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had not made up his mind yet.