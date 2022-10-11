Indonesian President Says 28 States Queuing for IMF Aid

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that 28 countries were waiting in line to get an appointment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

"I got a call from the finance minister from Washington (Janet Yellen), and she said that 28 countries had lined up to become IMF's 'patients,'" Widodo said at the opening of an economic congress in Jakarta, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The president suggested that many countries were facing deteriorating economic conditions, due, among other reasons, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Widodo, the current global situation is challenging for the whole world, with 66 countries on the verge of economic collapse and 345 million people in 82 countries suffering from hunger.