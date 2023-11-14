Open Menu

Indonesian President Urges Biden To Help End Gaza 'atrocities'

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged US President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House on Monday to do more to end "atrocities" in Gaza and help bring about a ceasefire.

The Israel-Hamas war overshadowed the Oval Office talks, which had been meant to showcase an upgrade in ties as Washington tries to boost alliances against China.

"Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza," Widodo, the leader of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, said as the two presidents met in front of a roaring fire.

"Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity."

The Indonesian president had said Sunday he would bring Biden a "very strong message" from a joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh at the weekend which condemned Israel and called for a ceasefire.

Widodo also said he would "deliver a specific message from President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, who asked me to convey it to President Biden," regarding the war.

US officials had said Biden would in turn urge his Indonesian counterpart to take a "larger role" in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict in the talks at the White House on Monday.

"I think it will be critical to hear the perspectives from Indonesia about the ongoing conflict in the middle East," a senior US administration official said Sunday in a call with reporters.

This would include the "ceasefire issue" but also long-term goals such as a two-state solution after the war and rebuilding the shattered Gaza Strip, the US official said.

